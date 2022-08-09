Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary more stable after acquiring Class A micro-business license

A marijuana dispensary in Ypsilanti has become the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County, and just the second in the state of Michigan.

A dispensary with a microbusiness license is currently allowed to grow 150 plants and can only sell their own products.

According to Planet Jane co-owner Mo Kasham, a Class A license makes his business more stable by allowing them to grow up to 300 plants and sell infused products from other growers.

“They doubled the amount of plants you can have. And you can also go out to outside processors and buy items like pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles and things like that, which is a major advantage.”

Planet Jane had a soft opening of their business this past weekend and is planning on a grand opening on September 23rd.

