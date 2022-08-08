Ann Arbor grants thousands of dollars to local sustainability projects

The City of Ann Arbor is awarding thousands of dollars in community grants for local sustainability projects.

The Sustaining Ann Arbor Together program just announced grants for seven different projects across the city. This most recent batch includes money for a plant-based eating challenge, a climate education program at the YMCA, and the construction of native-plant pollinator habitats.

Dr. Missy Stults is from the Office of Sustainability and Innovations. She says that they try to make the grant applications easy and accessible, so that benefits can reach all members of the community.

"Part of the reason that we’re really trying to make this as easy as possible to apply is so that we get more diverse applicants to step forward, because we know a barrier can be the bureaucracy.”

Stults says that these community-driven projects are essential as they try to reach the city’s carbon neutrality goals.

