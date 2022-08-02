Ann Arbor Planning Commission to consider new, all-electric housing developments

Officials in Ann Arbor are hoping that new all-electric housing developments will help advance the city’s carbon neutrality goals. On Wednesday, the Ann Arbor City Planning Commission will seek public input on two different projects.

One of the projects will be a four-story apartment building at the University Inn on Stadium Blvd. The other will convert the first floor of The George building on Packard to residential use. In all, there will be over 200 new all-electric units.

Planning Commission member Lisa Disch says she hopes these developments will set a good example for the city’s future.

“The more new development that we can have that shows that it is possible to go all electric and not have any terrible complications or consequences, the better off we are.”

Disch also says these new developments are near public transit and will help reduce the number of cars on the road.

