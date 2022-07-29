Ann Arbor's LGBTQ community calls state Supreme Court ruling a good first step

The Michigan Supreme Court was asked to decide who was in the right when a wedding venue and hair removal company in Michigan refused to service gay customers because of the business owners' religious beliefs. On Thursday, it ruled those actions as discriminatory.

Joe Halsch is president of the Jim Toy Community Center. He says the decision is worthy of celebration.

It's a great move forward. Still, work needs to be done. We still need to look out for ourselves and protect ourselves. There are still issues with queer people and trans people getting housing and access to fair housing–-”

And issues with equality in the workplace.

Halsch hopes the local LGBTQ community will re-energize on these issues and celebrate the court's decision at the upcoming Ann Arbor Pride gathering on September 11 in Wheeler Park.

