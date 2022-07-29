Ann Arbor secures competitive grant for historic preservation

The City of Ann Arbor has received a grant to preserve and survey a local historic district.

A grant from the State Historic Preservation Office will fund a survey of the Old 4th Ward historic district just east of Kerrytown. The city’s goal is to catalog the condition of the district’s old homes and buildings, some of which were built as far back as the 1850’s.

Jill Thacher is the Historic Preservation Coordinator for Ann Arbor. She says the last inventory of the area took place 40 years ago, and an update is necessary to document the city’s history.

“Even though it’s a historic district, things change over time, and we really need to get a grip on what’s going on out there with all of the buildings and the historic resources that are in this district.”

Thacher says the survey will be done from city streets and sidewalks, and that no one’s taxes will go up as a result.

