Ann Arbor prepares for controlled burns in parks and nature areas

Ann Arbor residents could soon start noticing smoke coming from some of the community’s parks and other nature areas.

That’s because the city’s Natural Area Preservation program is going to start conducting controlled burns after August 1st. The burns are used to clear away invasive plant species and help promote the growth of native, fire-resistant ones instead.

Michael Han is a Stewardship Supervisor for the NAP. He says 14 areas have been designated for burning this year, but their schedule is very dependent on the weather.

“I’m not sure that we’ll get to all 14 of these parks, but the hope is to get to as many of them as we can.”

All controlled burns will take place on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Signs will be posted, and staff will remain on hand at all times during any actual burn.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

