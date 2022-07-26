Local animal shelters are struggling with an influx of pets

Local animal shelters are being overtaxed. The effects of the pandemic, mixed with problems caused by inflation, are bringing more and more animals into shelters.

Shelters nationwide are feeling strained by an unexpected high number of animals without a home.

As more people adopted pets during the pandemic, veterinarians were not able keep up with spaying or neutering. Along with this, financial issues are also forcing people to surrender their pets.

Now, shelters are full.

Wendy Welch is the director of communications at the Huron Valley Humane Society. She says that they, along with plenty of other shelters, are struggling to find space.

“We’ve been getting the call from lots of other shelters all over the U.S., like, asking us to take their animals and stuff, because we have so many animals of our own. And. you know, our first priority, of course, is our own community. But when we can, we reach out to help others.”

Until July 31st, the Huron Valley Humane Society is trying to empty its shelter and is having a sale for animal adoptions.

