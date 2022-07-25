Washtenaw County park improvements coming with investments from the state budget

Millions of dollars raised from oil and gas revenues will go towards park improvements across Washtenaw County.

A recent bill signed by Governor Whitmer will distribute part of the Natural Resources Trust Fund towards recreation projects across the state. The money in this fund comes from the state’s mineral resources and will lead to much-needed improvements at a time when parks are seeing more and more visitors.

Chuck Dennison is Park Manager at Pinckney Recreation Area. He says the infusion of money will add 200 acres to the park and help overhaul the well-used Potawatomi Trail. He says, overall, it’ll create a better space for spending time outdoors.

“It’s just an allure, it’s a common place for a lot of people to visit, and they enjoy it. So, we’re really pleased to be able to make the improvements. You know, we’ve been waiting a long time for ‘em.”

Elsewhere in Washtenaw County, the bill will finance pathways, accessibility improvements, and various renovations at a number of local parks.

