2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair may bring big numbers to the local economy

Local business leaders are hoping to see pre-COVID revenues from this year’s Ann Arbor Art Fair.

Andy LaBarre, the executive vice president of the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce, expects the Art Fair will see a half million visitors coming in and that may mean the overall Art Fair related revenue to the to be north of $100 million in economic impact.

"What it will really do is have a huge micro-impact on a lot of local businesses, restaurants, hotels, those bedrock businesses here in the community."

LaBarre says those impacts are harder to quantify. But, in pre-COVID times he says, a good art fair could be a turning point for a local business.

