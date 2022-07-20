No Townie Street Party for Ann Arbor this year due to COVID-19 concerns

Ann Arbor Art Fair organizers are vowing to bring back the Townie Street Party next year.

The party normally takes place just before the start of the Fair itself as a way for locals to celebrate the community and its culture. But it hasn’t been held since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The executive director of the Ann Arbor Street Fair, Angela Kline, says they were concerned about safety, especially as the local coronavirus case numbers continue to fluctuate.

“I’m a mother, so I thought, ‘I have a four-year-old, and she’s not vaccinated.’ And I just thought 'Well, maybe we should err on the side of caution.'”

The Ann Arbor Art Fair begins Thursday and Kline says they will have various safety measures in place.

