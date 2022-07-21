Health officials remind people visiting the Ann Arbor Art Fair to prepare for heat

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is upon us. The three different fairs that comprise the larger event begin Thursday and run through Saturday evening. Local health officials want to remind those of you attending to exercise caution in what is expected to be a very hot three days.

Temperatures are expected to be near or above 90 for the entirety of the fair and heat-related illness is a real possibility with too much exposure.

Kristen Schweighofer is Environmental Health Director in the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says it is important to stay hydrated and alert to how your body is reacting. If you start feeling poorly, Schweighofer says that the fair will have several stations set up to help.

“If you’re not feeling well, the Ann Arbor Art Fair has several first aid stations to visit, and they also have water stations located around the Art Fair, so that you can also help stay hydrated.”

Schweighofer also says that there will be cooling sites at the fair, including one at the downtown Ann Arbor library.

