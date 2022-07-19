Ann Arbor City Council member defends n-word use, reportedly confronts critics after meeting

Regular business at the Ann Arbor City Council meeting Tuesday night was overshadowed by reports of an explosive confrontation.

Toward the end of the meeting, council member Jeff Hayner, seemingly unprovoked, brought up a year-old incident where he used a racial epitaph when talking to a reporter. Fellow council members Erica Briggs and Julie Grand spoke out against him.

After the meeting, the cameras were turned off, and Grand says Hayner swore at her and then turned his attention to Briggs.

“And he went over to her and stood above her, pointing his finger in her face. Screaming. Including obscenities.”

Hayner, who was censured and asked to resign over the offensive language last year, tells WEMU that Grand’s version of events was a “total fabrication,” and that there was no yelling or swearing by him. As many as five City Council members who were there have corroborated Grand’s story.

