‘Emerging Artist’ program gives artists chance to shine at Ann Arbor Art Fair

As an up-and-coming independent artist, taking the step toward selling your art is challenging. The Guild of Artists and Artisans helps people showcase their work at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

When I reach Ann Arbor resident Aaron Hillebrand, he is working on getting his artwork set up at one of the tents at the fair provided by the Emerging Artist program. The nonprofit provides support for artists as they navigate the world of selling and promoting their work.

Hillebrand started out about 20 years ago as a photographer but now produces a wide range of pieces.

“I do bright-colored abstract paintings. Sometimes, they are photographic paintings, so it’ll be a real bright-colored painting with a photograph laid on top of it, so you sort of see through the photo to the painting.”

Hillebrand is still learning the ins and outs of the business side of the art world but says the program has been a huge help.

The Guild foots the bill for two tents on State Street, one near William Street and the other near South University, and a third on South University between Tappan and East University.

