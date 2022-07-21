Cinema Chat: The 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair Edition

IT'S THE ANN ARBOR ART FAIR THIS WEEKEND!!!

Today is a BIG DAY in Downtown Ann Arbor. The famous Ann Arbor Art Fair opens today. To celebrate the Art Fair, at 1:00 today and at 1:00 on Friday and Saturday, there will be FREE organ concerts at the Michigan Theater. Besides celebrating the Art Fairs, the concerts will allow folks at the fair to cool off in the first public building in Washtenaw County to be air conditioned. As they said back when air conditioning was new, which is just a true today – The air conditioning at the Michigan Theater is as “refreshing as a mountain resort!”

"Nope" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 22 AT THE STATE WITH ADVANCE SCREENINGS TODAY

A 2022 American science fiction horror film written, directed, and co-produced by Jordan Peele under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. It stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. The plot follows residents of an isolated town who witness a mysterious and abnormal event.

After random objects falling from the sky with the mysterious ability to affect human and animal behavior, ultimately results in the death of their father. Ranch-owning siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood attempt to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object with the help of tech salesman Angel Torres and documentarian Antlers Holst.

"Fire of Love" — OPENS THURSDAY, JULY 28 AT THE STATE

This film tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together: unraveling the mysteries of our planet, while simultaneously capturing the most explosive volcano imagery ever recorded. Along the way, they changed our understanding of the natural world, and saved tens of thousands of lives. Previously unseen hours of pristine 16-millimeter film and thousands of photographs reveal the birth of modern volcanology through an unlikely lens -- the love of its two pioneers. Narrated by Miranda July.

National Theatre Live Presents "Prima Facie" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) makes her West End debut in Suzie Miller’s award-winning, one-woman play.

Tessa is a young, brilliant barrister. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game: defending, cross examining, and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof, and morals diverge. Prima Facie takes us to the heart of where emotion and experience collide with the rules of the game.

Justin Martin directs this solo tour de force, captured live from the intimate Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End in 2022.

National Theatre Live Presents "Cyrano de Bergerac" — PLAYS THURSDAY, AUGUST 11 AT 7:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Starring James McAvoy ("X-Men," "Atonement") and captured live in 2020 from the West End in London. This production can currently be seen on Broadway and, for one night only, at the Michigan Theater!

Summer Classics

Sundays at 1:30 PM and Tuesdays at 7:30 PM at the Michigan.



Summer of Ghibli

A Japanese animation film studio best known for its directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata and producer Toshio Suzuki. Fridays at 9:30 PM and Saturdays at 1:30 PM at the Michigan.



"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

A 2021 American mockumentary film directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jenny Slate and Nick Paley. It is based on the 2010 short film of the same name written by Slate and Fleischer-Camp. Slate reprises her voice role as Marcel, an anthropomorphic shell living with his grandmother Connie. Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Isabella Rossellini also star. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

"Where the Crawdads Sing"

A 2022 American mystery drama film based on the novel of the same name by Delia Owens. It is directed by Olivia Newman from a screenplay written by Lucy Alibar and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn. The film tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the "Marsh Girl" haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh.

"Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down" — TONIGHT IS THE LAST NIGHT

A 2022 American documentary film directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West. It follows Gabrielle Giffords as she recovers from the 2011 shooting. It had its world premiere at South by Southwest Film Festival. The film tells the extraordinary story of former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords: her relentless fight to recover following an assassination attempt in 2011, and her new life as one of the most effective activists in the battle against gun violence. Featuring extensive vérité filming of Gabby and her husband, astronaut-turned-Senator Mark Kelly; interviews with Barack Obama and other friends and colleagues; and exclusive access to stunning videos taken in the weeks following her near-death, this film is the story of a rising star transformed by gun violence, and a close-up portrait of the marriage that sustains her.

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

A historical comedy-drama film directed and produced by Anthony Fabian, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Carroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed. It is the third film adaptation of the 1958 novel "Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris" by Paul Gallico.

In partnership with the House of Dior, the film tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior. Starring Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, and Anna Chancellor.

"Elvis"

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). Directed by Baz Luhrmann.

"Thor: Love and Thunder"

This film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who -- to Thor's surprise -- inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

