WEMU News

Ann Arbor City Council authorizes lawsuit over Huron River chemical spill

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 6, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
huron river north territorial.jpg
Huron River Watershed Council
/
hrwc.org
The Huron River at North Territorial Road, Hudson Mills Metropark

Legal action has been authorized by the Ann Arbor City Council against Wixom-based Tribar Manufacturing. This is the company that is responsible for dumping about 10,000 gallons of hexavalent chromium solution, a known carcinogen, into the Huron River.

There was unanimous support at Thursday’s city council meeting to authorize the Ann Arbor Attorney’s office to file a lawsuit. Mayor Christopher Taylor said during the meeting that while the city does not have regulatory authority, they do have the power to bring aggressive action in court.

Atleen Kaur is Ann Arbor’s city attorney.

“It basically puts all options on the table. It does not mandate that we bring a legal claim, but it authorizes us to take legal action if we deem it appropriate and necessary.”   

Until further notice, all people and pets are being advised to avoid contact with the Huron River in various sections of Oakland and Livingston County. There are currently no restrictions for any section of the river in Washtenaw County.

Testing of the waterways is ongoing.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
