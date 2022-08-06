Ann Arbor City Council authorizes lawsuit over Huron River chemical spill

Legal action has been authorized by the Ann Arbor City Council against Wixom-based Tribar Manufacturing. This is the company that is responsible for dumping about 10,000 gallons of hexavalent chromium solution, a known carcinogen, into the Huron River.

There was unanimous support at Thursday’s city council meeting to authorize the Ann Arbor Attorney’s office to file a lawsuit. Mayor Christopher Taylor said during the meeting that while the city does not have regulatory authority, they do have the power to bring aggressive action in court.

Atleen Kaur is Ann Arbor’s city attorney.

“It basically puts all options on the table. It does not mandate that we bring a legal claim, but it authorizes us to take legal action if we deem it appropriate and necessary.”

Until further notice, all people and pets are being advised to avoid contact with the Huron River in various sections of Oakland and Livingston County. There are currently no restrictions for any section of the river in Washtenaw County.

Testing of the waterways is ongoing.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

