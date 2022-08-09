© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Red light traffic cameras could be banned in Ypsilanti

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 9, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT
red light camera sign.jpg
FringeHog
/
Creative Commons
Red Light Camera Sign

Red light traffic cameras are expected to be opposed by the Ypsilanti City Council at tonight’s meeting. This could lead to a ban on the technology.

Red light traffic cameras can photograph a car committing a traffic violation and automatically issue a ticket.

For some, this can be an efficient way to enforce traffic laws. Others, like Ypsilanti City Council member Brian Jones-Chance of the First Ward, see it as a violation of privacy and a government money grab.

“I think the main benefit to these kinds of devices is really just increased revenue for the city. I don’t see that there’s really much benefit to be had, and there are some downsides. And weighing everything, it just doesn’t seem like an appropriate use of resources.”

Jones-Chance says the Ypsilanti Police should focus on more important issues, like violence.

Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, a vote on whether to create a moratorium on new marijuana businesses in the city.

