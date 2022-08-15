Washtenaw County health officials: Don't let your guard down even as COVID-19 case numbers ease

The latest COVID-19 cases and guidelines in Washtenaw County appear to be easing. But county health officials are warning we’re not out of the woods yet.

Over the past few days, the number of COVID-19 cases dropped enough in Washtenaw County that local levels of community spread dropped from high to medium. At the same time, the county confirmed it is practicing new CDC guidelines that relax quarantine requirements for those who come into close contact with a COVID-positive person.

But Washtenaw County Health Department spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia cautions this seemingly positive news should not be seen as a time to put down your guard.

"The bottom line is the virus continues to circulate, and we continue to take precautions.”

Those precautions, she says: Continue to stay away from others and get treatment if you’re sick. Also, vaccinate to prevent severe illness.

