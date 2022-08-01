CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County wear masks indoors

The CDC recommends that people in Washtenaw County begin wearing masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Washtenaw County has moved to a high COVID-19 community level. The status changed because of an ongoing increase in cases and hospitalization rates throughout the area.

Beth Ann Hamilton is a communications coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says that this wave is different because the dominant variants spread very easily, even among people who have recently had the virus.

“We also just know that, you know, the variants that we have circulating are, you know, really transmissible. So, folks can get reinfected. We know that you can get COVID more than once.”

Hamilton also says that people who are high-risk should take extra precautions to avoid infection. However, vaccines still provide defense against the virus.

