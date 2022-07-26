Officials say the Ann Arbor Art Fair is back at full strength

The 2022 Ann Arbor Art Fair is now history. And while official event numbers are not in yet, Art Fair officials say the scene on the ground appeared to bode well for a return to pre-COVID turnout and sales.

This was Angela Kline’s first year as executive director of the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, but she’s been attending as a board member and just a local visitor for decades.

From what she saw this weekend, it looked like the way it used to be before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 fair and scaled down the 2021 event.

“It feels like it’s back to where it was in 2019 with enthusiastic fair goers, the artists were thrilled, the food trucks were incredibly happy.”

She even saw artists running out of their work.

“Some artists were not able to go on to their next show because they had sold out of artwork. “

Kline is still waiting for official numbers to see if the fair hit its expected turnout of a half million visitors. But she says, despite the heat, it was clear to her art enthusiasts and vendors turned out in droves.

