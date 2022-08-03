Governor race will be Whitmer v. Dixon

Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer on the November ballot. Dixon came out on top of a five-person field.

Dixon is a political novice whose rise was assisted by a late-breaking endorsement from former President Donald Trump and backing from the wealthy DeVos family and Right to Life of Michigan.

In her victory speech, Dixon doubled down on social issues and opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The battle lines in this race couldn’t be any clearer. This is going to be an epic battle between a conservative businesswoman and mother and a far-left birthing parent and career politician.”

A Whitmer campaign spokesperson said Dixon’s opposition to abortion rights and her economic policies would pull Michigan backwards.

