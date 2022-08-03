© 2022 WEMU
Election Cycle 2022

Governor race will be Whitmer v. Dixon

Published August 3, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
Tudor Dixon Campaign
Tudor Dixon

Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer on the November ballot. Dixon came out on top of a five-person field.

Dixon is a political novice whose rise was assisted by a late-breaking endorsement from former President Donald Trump and backing from the wealthy DeVos family and Right to Life of Michigan.

In her victory speech, Dixon doubled down on social issues and opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The battle lines in this race couldn’t be any clearer. This is going to be an epic battle between a conservative businesswoman and mother and a far-left birthing parent and career politician.”

A Whitmer campaign spokesperson said Dixon’s opposition to abortion rights and her economic policies would pull Michigan backwards.

Tags

Election Cycle 2022 michiganMichigan Governor's raceGretchen WhitmerTudor Dixon2022 electionsAugust PrimaryDonald TrumpCOVID-19coronavirus
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is the managing editor for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
See stories by Rick Pluta
