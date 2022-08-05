Washtenaw County vaccinating at-risk men against monkeypox

The Washtenaw County Health Department is urging area residents who may fit the criteria for monkeypox vaccination to reach out to them as soon as possible because of a limited vaccine supply.

Washtenaw County’s health department has been working with a supply of less than 500 doses for it and neighboring counties in the region. So, they are prioritizing the distribution by need.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia at the local health department says any men who have had close physical contact or sex with someone with monkeypox in the last 14 days or has participated in higher risk sexual activity recently will be those prioritized.

“For this vaccine, we believe it’s about 85% effective. One of the other things it does is reduce severity, and that can be very important when something can be a serious illness."

Ringler-Cerniglia says anyone who believes they meet these criteria for a monkeypox vaccine should call the Washtenaw County Health Department and schedule an appointment as soon as possible because of the limited doses.

