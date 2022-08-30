With masks optional, health department says other guidance can minimize COVID disruption in classrooms

Masks are optional for nearly all area K-12 schools, colleges, and universities this fall. With classes getting underway this week, preventing the spread of COVID-19 remains a top priority.

Officials with the Washtenaw County Health Department acknowledge that there will still be COVID exposures in schools. However, following the guidelines could limit disruption in classrooms.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the Public Information Officer with the Health Department. She says while masks and vaccinations are extremely effective in preventing the spread of COVID, the common sense guidelines could have a big impact, too.

“If you’re ill, then absolutely stay away from others, and that’s where we’re going to get the most effectiveness in terms of trying to prevent that additional spread.”

Health department guidance also calls for increasing ventilation in buildings and classrooms and making rapid COVID tests available.

