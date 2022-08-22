© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Masks will be recommended, not required for Washtenaw County schools this fall

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 22, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT
Teacher wearing a mask

Masks will be recommended, but not required, for schools in Washtenaw County for the upcoming academic year. This is after the health department issued guidance to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The health department’s recommendations are aimed at keeping kids in classrooms for the 2022/2023 school year. The guidance calls for not sending kids to school if they’re sick, making sure students are up to date on their vaccinations, increasing ventilation in buildings and classrooms, and making rapid COVID tests available.

The last item on the list is probably the most controversial.

Naomi Norman is the superintendent of the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

“Although in Washtenaw County, we will have all of our districts are recommending but not requiring masking, as we come into the fall.”

Norman says the only scenario where masks could be required is if there was an outbreak within a classroom.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
