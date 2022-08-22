Masks will be recommended, not required for Washtenaw County schools this fall

Masks will be recommended, but not required, for schools in Washtenaw County for the upcoming academic year. This is after the health department issued guidance to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The health department’s recommendations are aimed at keeping kids in classrooms for the 2022/2023 school year. The guidance calls for not sending kids to school if they’re sick, making sure students are up to date on their vaccinations, increasing ventilation in buildings and classrooms, and making rapid COVID tests available.

The last item on the list is probably the most controversial.

Naomi Norman is the superintendent of the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.

“Although in Washtenaw County, we will have all of our districts are recommending but not requiring masking, as we come into the fall.”

Norman says the only scenario where masks could be required is if there was an outbreak within a classroom.

