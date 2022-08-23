© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to find information about the shuttles to the Detroit Jazz Festival
WEMU News

Vaccinations rates drop in Washtenaw County. Polio concerns grow

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published August 23, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT
child receives oral vaccine.jpg
Kenneth Pornillos
/
WORLD BANK
A child receives an oral vaccine.

Washtenaw County’s health department is raising concerns about the drop in vaccination rates locally, particularly the vaccinations for polio.

Local health officials say vaccinations appear to have dropped in general since the pandemic. Their latest numbers show only 48% of low-income children aged three and younger are vaccinated locally, compared to 70%, usually.

As for the polio vaccinations, only 84% of young children countywide have been vaccinated for the polio virus, and that’s the lowest percentage since 2013.

Christina Zilke, the Nursing Supervisor at Washtenaw County’s Health Department, says they’re particularly concerned with the vaccination numbers given the fact that the US has seen its first case in decades.

And so, she urges…

“That all children go get their vaccine if they’re not up to date. And then, adults without proof of vaccination should go to their health department or provider and see if they can get the vaccine.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News Washtenaw CountyWashtenaw County Health DepartmentvaccinationsVaccinesPolioCOVID-19coronavirusChristina ZilkePublic Health
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran has spent nearly three quarters of her life as a journalist working somewhere in the world. She has covered conflicts from the streets of Flint, Michigan to battlefields in the Middle East.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
Related Content