Vaccinations rates drop in Washtenaw County. Polio concerns grow

Washtenaw County’s health department is raising concerns about the drop in vaccination rates locally, particularly the vaccinations for polio.

Local health officials say vaccinations appear to have dropped in general since the pandemic. Their latest numbers show only 48% of low-income children aged three and younger are vaccinated locally, compared to 70%, usually.

As for the polio vaccinations, only 84% of young children countywide have been vaccinated for the polio virus, and that’s the lowest percentage since 2013.

Christina Zilke, the Nursing Supervisor at Washtenaw County’s Health Department, says they’re particularly concerned with the vaccination numbers given the fact that the US has seen its first case in decades.

And so, she urges…

“That all children go get their vaccine if they’re not up to date. And then, adults without proof of vaccination should go to their health department or provider and see if they can get the vaccine.”

