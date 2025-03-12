YCHS unveils artificial intelligence learning space

Ypsilanti Community High School unveiled a new artificial intelligence learning space on Tuesday.

Ypsilanti Community High School Principal Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan unveiled the school’s new AI learning space — a collaboration between YCS, HP and Digital Promise, a national nonprofit dedicated to innovative education.

Recognized as the first HP AI Spotlight School in the country, YCHS uses AI technology to advance career readiness.

Megan Wolowiec / L1 Lambert by LLYC Equipment for YCHS's new AI lab.

YCHS junior Arianna Maldonado says, initially, she was a little skeptical.

“At first, I thought every teacher would be like, ‘Oh, you’re just using it for cheating.’ But, actually, every single one of our teachers have introduced us to AI and have taught us how to use it properly, to get the best we can out of it and help our grades.”

The new AI studio boasts state-of-the-art workstations with high-powered intel processors and audio-visual equipment.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

