AI lab coming to Ypsilanti Community High School

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
Ypsilanti Community High School
Destination Ann Arbor
/
annarbor.org
Ypsilanti Community High School

Ypsilanti Community High School next month will be cutting the ribbon on a new artificial intelligence lab. It’s thanks to a national AI academy.

YCS is joining only 11 school districts and charter management organizations nationwide in the newly launched AI x Coherence Academy. It’s the only district in the state to receive the $25,000 grant to participate in the program.

High School Principal Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan says the lab will be a great experience for the students.

“Our students have the opportunity to really immerse themselves in what we have to offer and take their time. There will be podcasting in there. We already have two podcasting studios.”

The nine-month program is supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and led by Education First.

The ribbon cutting for the new lab is scheduled for March 11th.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
