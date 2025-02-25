AI lab coming to Ypsilanti Community High School

Ypsilanti Community High School next month will be cutting the ribbon on a new artificial intelligence lab. It’s thanks to a national AI academy.

YCS is joining only 11 school districts and charter management organizations nationwide in the newly launched AI x Coherence Academy. It’s the only district in the state to receive the $25,000 grant to participate in the program.

High School Principal Dr. Chelsea Harris-Hugan says the lab will be a great experience for the students.

“Our students have the opportunity to really immerse themselves in what we have to offer and take their time. There will be podcasting in there. We already have two podcasting studios.”

The nine-month program is supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and led by Education First.

The ribbon cutting for the new lab is scheduled for March 11th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

