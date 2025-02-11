Call goes out for Washtenaw County to pass vocational millage

The Director of Career and Technical Education for the Washtenaw Intermediate School District says the Vocational Millage in Washtenaw County would do wonders for local students.

Addressing the Ypsilanti Community Schools Board of Education on Monday, Dr. Ryan Rowe says there are 41 counties in Michigan with a millage dedicated to CTE.

Washtenaw doesn’t, and it forces the districts to rely on general funds and donations. He says that leaves severe inequities, including CTE deserts across the county.

“I can’t think of a better way, a more authentic way, to deliver all of those soft skills that we talk about than through hands-on, relevant experience, like in career and technical education.”

Rowe says CTE is a far cry from what it was years ago, and now it focuses on training in careers from robotics and engineering to accounting and marketing.

