School Closing Information

Call goes out for Washtenaw County to pass vocational millage

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:47 AM EST
WISD Career and Technical Education Director Dr. Ryan Rowe
Washtenaw Intermediate School District
/
washtenawisd.org
WISD Career and Technical Education Director Dr. Ryan Rowe

The Director of Career and Technical Education for the Washtenaw Intermediate School District says the Vocational Millage in Washtenaw County would do wonders for local students.

Addressing the Ypsilanti Community Schools Board of Education on Monday, Dr. Ryan Rowe says there are 41 counties in Michigan with a millage dedicated to CTE.

Washtenaw doesn’t, and it forces the districts to rely on general funds and donations. He says that leaves severe inequities, including CTE deserts across the county.

“I can’t think of a better way, a more authentic way, to deliver all of those soft skills that we talk about than through hands-on, relevant experience, like in career and technical education.”

Rowe says CTE is a far cry from what it was years ago, and now it focuses on training in careers from robotics and engineering to accounting and marketing.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
