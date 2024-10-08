Filing deadline for WISD Board of Trustees opening extended

Washtenaw Intermediate School District has extended their application deadline for a position on the board of trustees to this Friday. The board position became vacant after Dr. Theresa Saunders stepped down after nine years of service.

Director of Communications and Public Relations, Ashley Kryscynski, says anyone residing in a Washtenaw County school district, except Ann Arbor Public Schools, can apply. This is because no more than two members from the same district can serve on the board.

She adds the board plays a key role in improving education and supporting programs across the county.

“The Board of Education oversees the Washtenaw Intermediate School District and our work in how we work with our community, how we serve our local public school districts, and how we operate our special education and early childhood programs.”

WISD is looking for applicants who support their educational equity policy and are engaged in their community.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

