Washtenaw Intermediate School District pushing for passage of special education millage this November

Voters in Washtenaw County are being asked this fall to renew a millage for special education. The renewal from the Washtenaw Intermediate School District is about 2.38 mills. It begins in 2026 and runs through 2037.

WISD Superintendent Naomi Norman says, without the renewal, special education funding would have to be provided by the individual districts.

“All of the costs for special education would still need be paid. It’s mandated by federal law that students with special needs that their needs are met by the school districts, so the cost would come from the general fund dollars in each district.”

Norman says the WISD provides special education services from birth to 26 years old. The rate is staying the same as the current levy.

It’s expected to raise just under $57 million in 2026.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

