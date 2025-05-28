Study shows union training programs pump millions into Washtenaw County economy

The three major national union training programs that come to Washtenaw County every year are pumping $23 million into the annual economy.

The study was conducted by independent research firm Future Partners. Every summer, plumbers and pipefitters, ironworkers, and electricians come to the area for various training programs and meetings. They’re held primarily at Washtenaw Community College and Eastern Michigan University.

Destination Ann Arbor’s Al Snow says both campuses provide the logistics needed for the training.

“The classrooms and all the facilities have been customized for these groups to continue coming here and expanded for the needs of their growing programs.”

The training brings thousands of skilled trade professionals from across the U.S. and Canada to the area each year. Snow says it helps strengthen the county’s reputation as a hub for skilled workforce development.

