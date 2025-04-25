© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County's economic forecast sees significant headwinds

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 25, 2025 at 5:55 AM EDT
(From L to R) Melissa Sheldon of Ann Arbor SPARK and U-M economists Donald Grimes and Dr. Gabriel Ehrlich speak to the Washtenaw Economic Club at Washtenaw Community College on April 24, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
(From L to R) Melissa Sheldon of Ann Arbor SPARK and U-M economists Donald Grimes and Dr. Gabriel Ehrlich speak to the Washtenaw Economic Club at Washtenaw Community College on April 24, 2025.

Washtenaw County’s economy is expected to continue to grow, but at a slower pace than recent years. That’s the analysis from the annual economic forecast presented Thursday at Washtenaw Community College.

In their report, University of Michigan economists Gabriel Ehrlich and Donald Grimes said Washtenaw County will be facing some serious headwinds over the next few years. The uncertainty surrounding tariffs and threats to federal research funding will produce challenges.

Ehlirch says there is a lot of concern about how cuts in research dollars will affect aligned businesses.

“The university research corridor sponsored a study that estimated that basically every dollar in research spending contributes about three dollars of economic activity in the state, so there are spillovers outside of just the direct effect of the research activity that goes on in the higher education sector.”

Ehrlich says tariff policy under President Trump is expected to continue to evolve, but tariffs are expected to remain elevated for at least the next few years.

WEMU News washtenaw countywashtenaw community collegeWashtenaw Economic ClubGabriel EhrlichDonald TrumpTariffseconomy
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
