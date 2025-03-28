Washtenaw Economic Club hears about auto industry challenges

The U.S. auto industry will need to adjust to many changes and uncertainty in the future. That’s the message from Kristin Dziczek, policy advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Dziczek spoke Thursday to the Washtenaw Economic Club. She says the coming changes are in the product, fuels, infrastructure, technologies, and the competition.

Dziczek says, at the same time, automakers are facing big challenges and not just from changing administrations.

“If you ever watched professional ping-pong, they violently smash that ball across the table. And I think that’s what we’re seeing. And both sides go to bigger and bigger extremes on how they are dealing with the automotive industry.”

Dziczek says while there are virtually no auto imports from China making their way into the United States, it has been a growing market in other countries. Last year, over 20% of light vehicles sold in Mexico originated in China.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

