Washtenaw Economic Club hears about auto industry challenges

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:28 AM EDT
Kristin Dziczek, policy advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, addresses the Washtenaw Economic Club at Washtenaw Community College on March 27, 2025.
Kristin Dziczek, policy advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, addresses the Washtenaw Economic Club at Washtenaw Community College on March 27, 2025.
The Washtenaw Economic Club gathers at Washtenaw Community College on March 27, 2025.
The Washtenaw Economic Club gathers at Washtenaw Community College on March 27, 2025.
The Washtenaw Economic Club gathers at Washtenaw Community College on March 27, 2025.
The Washtenaw Economic Club gathers at Washtenaw Community College on March 27, 2025.
The Washtenaw Economic Club gathers at Washtenaw Community College on March 27, 2025.
The Washtenaw Economic Club gathers at Washtenaw Community College on March 27, 2025.
The U.S. auto industry will need to adjust to many changes and uncertainty in the future. That’s the message from Kristin Dziczek, policy advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Dziczek spoke Thursday to the Washtenaw Economic Club. She says the coming changes are in the product, fuels, infrastructure, technologies, and the competition.

Dziczek says, at the same time, automakers are facing big challenges and not just from changing administrations.

“If you ever watched professional ping-pong, they violently smash that ball across the table. And I think that’s what we’re seeing. And both sides go to bigger and bigger extremes on how they are dealing with the automotive industry.”

Dziczek says while there are virtually no auto imports from China making their way into the United States, it has been a growing market in other countries. Last year, over 20% of light vehicles sold in Mexico originated in China.

