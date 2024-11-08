© 2024 WEMU
Tim Skubick says compromise is key for Michigan Legislature entering lame duck session

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published November 8, 2024 at 7:03 AM EST
Attendees at the November 7, 2024 Washtenaw Economic Club luncheon at Washtenaw Community College.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Attendees at the November 7, 2024 Washtenaw Economic Club luncheon at Washtenaw Community College.

If lawmakers in Lansing are going to want to get things accomplished next year with the return of divided government, it will come down to showing each other respect. That’s the observation of long-time Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

Skubick was the speaker Thursday at the Washtenaw County Economic Club. With Republicans taking control of the state House, it ended the Democrats’ control of all three branches of Michigan government.

He says, apart from what might happen during the lame duck session to end out the year, Governor Whitmer and the GOP will need to compromise to get anything done.

“If you find the language, if you can find the middle ground, if you can find a consensus, which is what government is all about. If you can get there, you’ve got to know that when you shake hands and you look one another in the eye, you can trust that their vote and support will be there.”

He says one thing all of Michigan should be proud of was voter turnout. The 78% reported by the Secretary of State’s office was a record high.

