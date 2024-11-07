Michigan House Democrats will have new leader next year

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) will step aside as the Democratic leader as Republicans take control of the chamber next year.

Tate, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a Democratic trifecta as their party held all three offices during a consequential session that included strengthening abortion rights and restoring unions’ bargaining power by repealing Michigan’s right-to-work law.

“Come January, we will look for every opportunity to work with our Republican colleagues in a bipartisan manner to put the people of Michigan first,” Tate said in a statement released Wednesday. “We will fulfill our duty as the voice of reason and do our best to make our mark on legislation that moves through the state legislature.”

Tate, who was easily reelected, will continue to represent his Detroit House district.

Representatives Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) and Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) quickly announced they will run for the position of House minority leader. Others could still join the race. The decision will be made in a closed-door meeting of members of the House Democratic caucus in the new term.

The current Republican leader, Representative Matt Hall (R-Richland), is widely considered the frontrunner to be the next House speaker. But he could face a challenge by Representative Tom Kunse (R-Clare) or other Republicans interested in leading the House under a GOP majority.

