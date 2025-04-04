Early College Alliance student at EMU removed from program due to sexual assault allegations

A student participating in Washtenaw Educational Options Consortium's Early College Alliance (ECA) high school program at Eastern Michigan University is facing sexual assault allegations.

The Eastern Michigan University Police Department received numerous reports of sexual assault allegedly committed by a 16-year-old male Early College Alliance student.

The incidents, ranging from September to March, included alleged criminal sexual conduct and aggravated indecent exposure. All of which purportedly occurred in King Hall.

In a statement shared with WEMU, EMU Spokesperson Melissa Thrasher says the student has been removed from the ECA program. She adds that a police investigation is underway, and EMU is taking appropriate steps to address the situation.

