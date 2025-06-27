© 2025 WEMU
EMU Board of Regents passes new budget, hikes tuition

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 27, 2025 at 6:09 AM EDT
The EMU Board of Regents begins its June 26, 2025 meeting.
The EMU Board of Regents begins its June 26, 2025 meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
EMU President Dr. James Smith speaks at the June 26, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
EMU President Dr. James Smith speaks at the June 26, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
The EMU Board of Regents recognize alumnus Donna Robinson Milhouse at its June 26, 2025 meeting.
The EMU Board of Regents recognize alumnus Donna Robinson Milhouse at its June 26, 2025 meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Staff members of The Eastern Echo are recognized for receiving its second consecutive College Publication of Year Award from the Michigan Press Association at the June 26, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
Staff members of The Eastern Echo are recognized for receiving its second consecutive College Publication of Year Award from the Michigan Press Association at the June 26, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
The EMU Women's Lacrosse Team gets recognized for winning the MAC Championship at the June 26, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
The EMU Women's Lacrosse Team gets recognized for winning the MAC Championship at the June 26, 2025 EMU Board of Regents meeting.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU

The Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents has approved a $321.5 million budget that includes tuition hikes across the board.

The Regents approved an increase of 4.5% for undergraduates. That works out to an additional $764 in tuition for a student carrying 30 credits. A 3% hike for doctoral and graduate programs were also approved.

University President Dr. James Smith says a major hindrance is having to set a budget prior to knowing state funding levels.

“No one else would run a business like this. We don’t know the dollars we’re going to have to operate under. We don’t know what the cap on tuition would be. So, we’re making our best assessments.”

Smith says if there are unexpected changes in the assumptions used to develop the budget, tuition and fees may have to be adjusted.

