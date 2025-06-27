EMU Board of Regents passes new budget, hikes tuition

The Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents has approved a $321.5 million budget that includes tuition hikes across the board.

The Regents approved an increase of 4.5% for undergraduates. That works out to an additional $764 in tuition for a student carrying 30 credits. A 3% hike for doctoral and graduate programs were also approved.

University President Dr. James Smith says a major hindrance is having to set a budget prior to knowing state funding levels.

“No one else would run a business like this. We don’t know the dollars we’re going to have to operate under. We don’t know what the cap on tuition would be. So, we’re making our best assessments.”

Smith says if there are unexpected changes in the assumptions used to develop the budget, tuition and fees may have to be adjusted.

