U-M's Linkage Community program to become independent

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:55 AM EDT
Artist Martin Vargas, at PCAP's 2022 Art Auction.
Artist Martin Vargas, at PCAP's 2022 Art Auction.
Artist Johnny Van Patten and patron at the U-M School of Social Work 2023 Change Maker Lecture Series.
Artist Johnny Van Patten and patron at the U-M School of Social Work 2023 Change Maker Lecture Series.
Artist Martín Vargas and Author Nicole Fleetwood, at the U-M School of Social Work 2023 Change Maker Lecture Series.
Artist Martín Vargas and Author Nicole Fleetwood, at the U-M School of Social Work 2023 Change Maker Lecture Series.
Artist Marjani Adur-Rahman, at Ann Arbor Art Fair 2022.
Artist Marjani Adur-Rahman, at Ann Arbor Art Fair 2022.
Artist J.U.L.Y. at the Linkage Community's 2023 Annual Art Workshop.
Artist J.U.L.Y. at the Linkage Community's 2023 Annual Art Workshop.
Musician Bryant Mcgee at Ann Arbor Art Fair 2024.
Musician Bryant Mcgee at Ann Arbor Art Fair 2024.
Musician Cozine Welsh at PCAP's 2023 Fall Paint Out.
Musician Cozine Welsh at PCAP's 2023 Fall Paint Out.
The University of Michigan arts program, or the post-incarcerated Linkage Community, is going independent.

The program was founded in the early 2000s as part of the U-M’s Prison Creative Arts Project. With members in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Detroit and other cities, it’s now expanding across the state.

Linkage Executive Director Sarah Unrath says going independent will allow them to go under the fiscal sponsorship of the California-based SocialGood Fund.

“Coming under them will provide us some of that foundational organizational support to help us really launch strongly while we file for our own 501(c)3.”     

Unrath says members are involved in a wide variety of disciplines. Programs also include emotional wellness, peer navigation and economic mobility.

The transformation to independence begins August 1st.

