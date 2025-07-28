U-M's Linkage Community program to become independent

The University of Michigan arts program, or the post-incarcerated Linkage Community, is going independent.

The program was founded in the early 2000s as part of the U-M’s Prison Creative Arts Project. With members in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Detroit and other cities, it’s now expanding across the state.

Linkage Executive Director Sarah Unrath says going independent will allow them to go under the fiscal sponsorship of the California-based SocialGood Fund.

“Coming under them will provide us some of that foundational organizational support to help us really launch strongly while we file for our own 501(c)3.”

Unrath says members are involved in a wide variety of disciplines. Programs also include emotional wellness, peer navigation and economic mobility.

The transformation to independence begins August 1st.

