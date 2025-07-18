Ann Arbor Art Fair opening day draws large crowds

Visitors poured into downtown Ann Arbor Thursday on the first day of the annual Ann Arbor Art Fair.

With temperatures hovering in the mid-70’s, opening day of the 2025 Annual Ann Arbor Art Fair saw visitors pouring into the downtown for the biggest juried art fair in the country.

Allison Neal is the Senior Director of Marketing and Partnerships for the Ann Arbor Art Fair. She says while the wind was an initial concern for artists setting up their displays, a plethora of art enthusiasts showed up for the first day.

“Actually, opening day has a really great turnout on Thursdays. Weather obviously has a great impact on when people come. But a lot of people come on Thursdays because they have specific artists they want to see and want to get the first grabs at their work. And so, they come on Thursdays to make sure they don’t miss out.”

New events this year include interactive art installations and a mini sensory zone for guests of all ages.

The three-day Art Fair runs through Saturday at 8 PM.

