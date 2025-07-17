Cinema Chat: The Michigan Theater celebrates the Ann Arbor Art Fair, plus 'Eddington' and 'Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight' open downtown

ANN ARBOR ART FAIR BEGINS

As the Art Fair takes over downtown Ann Arbor, the Michigan Theater will be open to those that wish to cool off and experience entertainment that built the reputation of the theater.

Tonight, Friday and Saturday, the public is welcome to step into the historic theater for free Organ Concerts at 1:00 & 4:00 PM, hosted by Head Organists Andrew Rogers Henry Aldrige.

Between organ concerts, audiences can also step-in from 2:00 – 3:30 PM for a collection of family-friendly short films, featuring the likes of "Popeye," "Superman," "Tom & Jerry," as well as classic vaudeville and Laurel & Hardy acts.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Eddington" — OPENS FOR ADVANCE SCREENINGS TONIGHT AT THE STATE

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, N.M.

From writer/director Ari Aster ("Hereditary," "Midsommar") and starring Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Austin Butler.

"Smurfs" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 18 AT THE MULTIPLEX

When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel (JP Karliak) and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 18 AT THE MULTIPLEX

When five friends inadvertently cause a deadly car accident, they cover up their involvement and make a pact to keep it a secret rather than face the consequences. A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they're forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer...and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help. Stars Madelyn Cline, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.

"Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 18 AT THE MICHIGAN

Written and directed by Embeth Davidtz (her directorial debut) and is based on Alexandra Fuller's 2001 memoir about the experiences of her White Zimbabwean family following the Rhodesian Bush War.

The film depicts 8-year-old Bobo's life on her family's Rhodesian farm during the Bush War's final stages. It explores the family's bond with Africa's land and the war's impact on the region and individuals through Bobo's perspective.

"In the Mood for Love" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 18 AT THE MICHIGAN

Celebrating its 25th anniversary with a brand new 4k restoration!

From writer/director Wong Kar-wai – Friends turn into lovers and affairs abound when two couples move into a new apartment building around the same time in the 1960s.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Black Orpheus" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY, JULY 20 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

The film that introduced bossa nova to the world, an impressionistic retelling of the Greek legend of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Young lovers Orfeu and Eurydice run through Rio during Carnaval, on the lam from a hitman dressed like Death and Orfeu's vengeful fiancée, passing between moments of fantasy and stark reality.

"Mamma Mia!" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 18 AT 9:30 PM AND SUNDAY, JULY 20 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

Break out the bell bottoms and take a chance on our Dancing Queens Dance Party at each screening! Costumes, singing and dancing are encouraged.

Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father. Starring Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård.

"A Room with a View" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 22 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

Celebrating its 40th anniversary! A massive box office hit that helped to propel more traditionally arthouse fare to the mainstream, This film is one of the greatest—and most romantic—romantic comedies ever made!

Lucy Honeychurch shares a brief romance with George Emerson in Florence. Yet as she tries to move on with her life and look for marriage elsewhere, can she truly forget the events of that summer? From director James Ivory and producer Ismail Merchant of Merchant Ivory Productions, and starring Helena Bonham Carter, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, and Daniel Day-Lewis.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Superman"

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. From writer/director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and starring David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult ("Nosferatu") as Lex Luthor.

"F1"

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, once Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, played by Damson Idris, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. From director Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick") and starring Javier Bardem.

"Bad Shabbos"

An engaged interfaith couple are about to have their parents meet for the first time over a Shabbat dinner when an accidental death (or murder?) gets in the way. Starring Kyra Sedgwick, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Milana Vayntrub and many more.

"Materialists"

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in this romantic comedy from Celine Song, the director of the 2023 Oscar-nominated film "Past Lives." A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

"The Phoenician Scheme"

The new film by master filmmaker Wes Anderson. Wealthy businessman, Zsa-Zsa Korda, played by Benicio Del Toro, appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

