Cinema Chat: Buster Keaton shorts play for free in Ann Arbor and 'Superman' opens at the State Theatre

FREE SCREENINGS THIS WEEKEND AT THE MICHIGAN THEATER

"This Old House": Buster Keaton Shorts — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (WITH LIVE ORGAN ACCOMPANIMENT FROM ANDREW ROGERS ON THE BARTON ORGAN)

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Presenting the silent comedy shorts by Buster Keaton: "The Playhouse" (1921), "The Electric House" (1922) and "One Week" (1920). This trio of films finds Buster Keaton dealing with the frustrations and ensuing hijinks that come with home renovation.



"The Playhouse" features Keaton as a theater stagehand who inadvertently causes havoc everywhere he works. The film is notable for Keaton playing several different roles, including a monkey, with the use of trick photography.



features Keaton as a theater stagehand who inadvertently causes havoc everywhere he works. The film is notable for Keaton playing several different roles, including a monkey, with the use of trick photography. "The Electric House" features Keaton as an electrical engineer who has been mistakenly certified but is hired to wire a house.



features Keaton as an electrical engineer who has been mistakenly certified but is hired to wire a house. "One Week" features Keaton and Sybil Seeley as newlyweds who receive a portable house as a wedding gift. But when he tries to construct it, things quickly go awry. The film is notable for several visual gags that would define Buster Keaton’s comedic style, and the first of his films that he produced independently.

"The Lego Batman Movie" — PLAYS SUNDAY, JULY 13 AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Family Friendly Film Series

Bruce Wayne must deal with the usual suspects as they plan to rule Gotham City, while discovering that he has accidentally adopted a teenage orphan who wishes to become his sidekick. Starring Will Arnett as Batman, Zach Galifianakis as The Joker, Michael Cera as Robin, and featuring Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Mariah Carey and many more.

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Superman" — OPENS TONIGHT AT THE STATE AND THE MULTIPLEX

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. From writer/director James Gunn ("Guardians of the Galaxy") and starring David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan ("Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult ("Nosferatu") as Lex Luthor.

"Familiar Touch" — OPENS FRIDAY, JULY 11 AT THE MICHIGAN

An octogenarian woman transitions to life in assisted living as she contends with her conflicting relationship to herself and her caregivers amidst her shifting memory, age identity, and desires.

Billed as “coming of (old) age” film, it premiered at this year’s Venice International Film Festival where director Sarah Friedland won the Luigi de Laurentiis Lion of the Future prize for best first film, as well as the Best Director award, while star Kathleen Chalfant won the Best Actress award.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Batman & Robin" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 11 AT 9:30 AND SUNDAY, JULY 13 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

Batman and Robin try to keep their relationship together even as they must stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from freezing Gotham City. From director Joel Schumacher and starring George Clooney as Batman, Chris O’Donnell as Robin, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze, Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy, and Alicia Silverstone as Batgirl.

"Only Yesterday" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 12 AT 1:30 PM AND WEDNESDAY, JULY 16 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

A twenty-seven-year-old office worker travels to the countryside while reminiscing about her childhood in Tokyo. From director Isao Takahata ("Pom Poko," "The Tale of the Princess Kaguya").

"Before Sunrise" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 15 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

On his way to Vienna, American Jesse (Ethan Hawke) meets Celine (Julie Delpy), a student returning to Paris. After long conversations forge a surprising connection between them, Jesse convinces Celine to get off the train with him in Vienna. Together, they wander the city, taking in the experiences of Vienna and each other. As the night progresses, their bond makes separating in the morning a difficult choice. From director Richard Linklater.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"40 Acres"

In a post-apocalyptic world with food scarcity, a Black family of Canadian farmers descended from American Civil War migrants defend their homestead against cannibals trying to seize their resources. The debut feature by Director R.T Thorne, which was placed on The Toronto Film Festival’s Canada’s Top Ten list after its premiere.

"F1"

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, once Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, played by Damson Idris, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. From director Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick") and starring Javier Bardem.

"Bad Shabbos"

An engaged interfaith couple are about to have their parents meet for the first time over a Shabbat dinner when an accidental death (or murder?) gets in the way. Starring Kyra Sedgwick, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Milana Vayntrub and many more.

"Materialists"

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in this romantic comedy from Celine Song, the director of the 2023 Oscar-nominated film "Past Lives." A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

"The Phoenician Scheme"

The new film by master filmmaker Wes Anderson. Wealthy businessman, Zsa-Zsa Korda, played by Benicio Del Toro, appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

