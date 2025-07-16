Ann Arbor Art Fair shuttle services have accessibility options in mind

Transportation is expected to be congested around Ann Arbor as the Art Fair enters full swing. City officials have arranged shuttle transportation services with National Trails to help locals and visitors commute downtown to enjoy the fair.

From Thursday to Saturday, bus shuttles will be stationed at Huron High School and Briarwood Mall to transport up to 56 people at a time to and from the downtown Ann Arbor area.

Kelsey Korte is the marketing manager for National Trails. She says wheelchair accessibility is available on the shuttles, as well as other options.

“We also have a specialty passenger vehicle that also has a wheelchair lift on it that is a little bit easier to operate, and it’s a little bit faster as well.”

There will be eight shuttles running out of Huron High School and 14 commuting from Briarwood Mall. Korte says passengers are encouraged to inform workers at those sites of any accessibility accommodation needs.

Kelsey Korte / National Trails A bus from National Trails.

