Playing it safe for the 2025 Ann Arbor Art Fair

The annual Ann Arbor Art Fair gets underway this Thursday and is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors to the city.

High temperatures have historically accompanied the Ann Arbor Art Fair. To stay comfortable, it's important to dress in loose-fitting, breathable clothing and to wear sunscreen.

Beth Hamilton is Communications Coordinator for the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says hydration is key to remaining safe and recommends drinking plenty of water.

“I know it’s going to be an exciting day with lots of stuff happening, but we encourage you to pace yourself like plan to maybe pop into a local restaurant and enjoy a meal and some air conditioning, so that you’re not just getting that direct sunlight and out in the heat all day long.”

The city will have multiple water bottle refill stations and first aid stations will be located in Liberty Plaza at the corner of South Division and East Liberty, as well at Ingalls Mall.

