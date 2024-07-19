Sunshine and dry weather may bring record crowds to 2024 Ann Arbor Art Fair

Another big crowd is expected today as the Ann Arbor Art Fair continues under fair skies and mild temperatures.

The streets of downtown Ann Arbor were packed on Thursday as the annual fair kicked off. Parking remains a challenge, but the shuttle buses will continue to run on a regular basis from Briarwood Mall and Huron High School.

Summer Art Fair Executive Director Karen Delhey says there is still plenty to see if you couldn’t make it on the first day. She advises you check the website before heading over.

“You can all the information about getting here, shuttles, the Art-Go-Round that takes people around the fair, where to park. You can also see an artist list, so you can plan your route, or if you’re the type who likes to meander, that’s okay too. You can come and walk around and see what catches your eye.”



Delhey says it’s too early to be certain, but with the great weather and mild temperatures, they could approach record attendance numbers this year.

She says it’s a great way for people to appreciate more the just the artist and all that downtown Ann Arbor provides.

