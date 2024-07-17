Ann Arbor residents complain about light pollution from new LED streetlights

Ann Arbor is putting the brakes on a move to replace all of its streetlights by converting them to LEDs due to what may residents are calling excessive wattage.

The Ann Arbor City Council has been getting flooded with emails and other messages about the plans to replace old DTE streetlights with LED technology. They are being told the 58-watt lights being proposed are far too bright for local neighborhoods that already experience a lot of light pollution.

They’re asking LEDs of no more than 27 watts be installed instead.

Local resident Leslie Mason says over-lighting can be detrimental to health and the environment.

“When Ann Arbor residents are trying to sleep, the brighter light will seep into your house. I have actually experienced this. Last summer, they installed a much brighter light in front of my house. I immediately noticed it. I could not sleep at night; it was lighting up the entire inside of my bedroom. My neighbors actually likened it to having a spotlight shining into their window at night.”

A vote on the contract was delayed as city officials will ask DTE if they can lower the wattage in neighborhoods. Funding for the switchover is coming from a SEMCOG grant.

