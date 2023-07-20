"Their art survived": Storm interrupts Ann Arbor Art Fair, causes minor damage

A severe storm disrupted the opening day of the 2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair. But the short-lived storm only caused minor damage.

Around 3 p.m., fair organizers began ushering the large opening day crowd into various shelters like the Michigan League, the Student Union and parking structures. The fair was closed from 3:30 until 5 p.m. Angela Kline is the executive director of the The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original. She said despite the heavy rain and high winds, only two artist booths suffered damage.

Luckily one artist stayed in their tent and they were able to save the other person’s art and the booth was completely mangled and blown away and broken, and then the second artist, just the water caved [the booth] in, but luckily their art survived.

Kline says no injuries were reported and the damaged booths were replaced. Weather is expected to be much improved for the remaining days of the fair. Friday and Saturday’s forecast is calling for partly sunny skies with highs around 80 degrees.

Hail coming down at Ann Arbor Art Fair. Thankful to be indoors as we continue our coverage on @CBSDetroit. pic.twitter.com/lsGMOVLZ7Y — Meredith Bruckner (@MeredithBruckTV) July 20, 2023

