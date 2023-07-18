Shuttle services available to help people get to and from Ann Arbor Art Fair

With so many people coming to Ann Arbor for the Art Fair, transportation and especially parking can pose a bit of a challenge.

To help combat the problem and make it easier for people to get around, a shuttle service will be offered Thursday through Saturday. It will operate out of the parking lots at Huron High School and the Briarwood Mall, with a round trip costing $8.

The Executive Director of the Original Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, Angela Kline, says people can also choose to park their own vehicle at one of the city’s parking garages, but that will cost more.

“Garages are $18 a day, $9 after 5 p.m. So, there’s all kinds of garage parking if you don’t mind paying that amount, but the cheaper way of course is the park and ride from the shuttle.”

Kline says the shuttle will be available starting at 9 a.m. each day and run every 15 minutes.

