After three years off, Townie Street Party enthusiasm 'through the roof'

The Townie Street Party is returning to Ann Arbor. The precursor to the Ann Arbor Art Fair will take place on East Washington Street in downtown. This year, they are changing things up after COVID-19 forced a three-year hiatus.

Before roughly a half a million people descend on Ann Arbor for the Art Fair in mid-July, the Townie Street Party will kick things off on a new day. Rather than being an after-work event the Monday before the fair begins, it is now an all-day event on Sunday, July 16th.

Angela Kline is the executive director of the The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original. She says the party and the fair that follows is already a major economic boost for the city, drawing in an estimated $12 million. But Kline says she believes with no COVID restrictions, this year’s turnout will be even bigger.

“Everything is back, like all of our events. Everything is 100% back, and the enthusiasm is through the roof.”

Another change is that the party will take place following the Dart for Art race.

The Art Fair kicks off on Thursday, July 20th.

