Portions of Ann Arbor's Main Street closing for construction

The City of Ann Arbor is getting ready to start the first phase of a new, $8 million infrastructure project along portions of Main Street.

Starting Monday, South Main Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Liberty and William, so work crews can replace a water main running under the road.

That phase of construction will go until early May, although the entire project is expected to last through the end of August.

The Executive Director of the Main Street Area Association, Sandra Andrade, says the project will not affect the Ann Arbor Art Fair.

“It is written in the contract that for the Art Fair, they will make sure everything is buttoned up tight, so the Art Fair can go on as planned."

Andrade says the rest of construction is being done in segments to minimize the impact on local businesses.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

