Kerrytown development project receives 1.7 million state dollars to clean up contamination

Developers proposing a condominium project in Ann Arbor’s Kerrytown district have just been approved for some $1.7 million in state funding to clean up contamination at the site.

The property includes 303 N. Fifth Avenue and two parcels on Detroit Street near the Farmers' Market. The plan is to turn the site into a five-story mixed-use building with condominiums, retail space and above-ground and underground parking.

But, according to the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, the property used to be home to a gas station, auto repair shop and car wash. They say the property is contaminated with petroleum and an abandoned underground storage tank.

So, EGLE announced this week it has approved some $1.7 million in state brownfield incentives for the developers to remove and dispose of the tank and the contaminated soil. They say the property tax base would grow from its current $300,000 to nearly $10 million once the redevelopment is finished.

This is a link to the EGLE press release on the matter.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

