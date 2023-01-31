Ann Arbor development along Huron River will be a 'shining jewel', says mayor

A non-profit conservancy will develop and operate a public space in Ann Arbor for the first time.

Broadway Park West will be a roughly seven-acre space located near the city's Amtrak station. It has been an industrial site along the Huron River for more than a century. It was most recently the site of a DTE service center. The public space will be developed by the non-profit Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy. Ann Arbor mayor Christopher Taylor is excited about this public green space with river access that will also help connect the county’s border-to-border trail.

“It’s a great opportunity for Ann Arbor … Ann Arbor, we love our river. And this has been a location that has long been an open sore and now it’s going to be a shining jewel. And I just can’t wait.”

Once the project is completed in early 2024, Phase 2 will begin on the property's remaining seven acres. This will include about 100 housing units, a hotel and neighborhood retail.

